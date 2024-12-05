Townsquare Capital LLC Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 1.9% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 0.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 32.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 29.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of GJUN opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $36.47.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

