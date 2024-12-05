Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $447,000 in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 39,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UCON stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

