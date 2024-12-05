Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $557,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DELL. Barclays boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 36.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. The trade was a 37.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,970,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,601,619. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $126.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 184.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.