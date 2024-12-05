Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FMB opened at $51.97 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.