Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 16,345 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,431 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 630.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1,493.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.8 %

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.2423 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.