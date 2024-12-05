Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 2,227 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,925,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,095,000 after purchasing an additional 167,861 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,744,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,517,000 after purchasing an additional 67,868 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,594,000 after purchasing an additional 257,415 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 438.4% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,019,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after purchasing an additional 830,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 676.0% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 593,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,243,000 after purchasing an additional 517,187 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS JMST opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.