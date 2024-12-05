Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Polaris by 2.4% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 5.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

Shares of PII opened at $65.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average of $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.56 and a 1-year high of $100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Polaris had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Polaris’s payout ratio is 73.74%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

