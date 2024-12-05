Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 42.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at $1,124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 187.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 63,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 192,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after purchasing an additional 44,559 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,200. The trade was a 51.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MHO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

MHO stock opened at $162.29 on Thursday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $176.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.36 and its 200 day moving average is $148.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

