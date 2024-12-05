Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,912,000 after acquiring an additional 26,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,816,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,518 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,031,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,336,000 after purchasing an additional 128,519 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 862,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,273,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,002,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $120.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.31. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $89.79 and a 12-month high of $120.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

