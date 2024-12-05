Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,427,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,833 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 21,030 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 444,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 16,539 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 62,560 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

MLN opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

