Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 11,043 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,043 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $85,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 432.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $172.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $175.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $3,023,680.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,779,302.12. This trade represents a 13.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total transaction of $60,126.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,027.80. This represents a 6.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,651 shares of company stock valued at $3,844,690 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.