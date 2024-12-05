Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 1,399 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 4.3% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,790,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,253,000 after purchasing an additional 115,813 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 42.1% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,736,000 after acquiring an additional 581,843 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at about $40,422,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 132.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 543,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 918,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on AtriCure from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AtriCure from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.40.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $115.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

