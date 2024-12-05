Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 707 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 0.8% during the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 47,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 3.4% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 33.7% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.79 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.73. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BATRK

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.