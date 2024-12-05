Townsquare Capital LLC Takes $460,000 Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZAUG. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August Stock Performance
Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- About the Markup Calculator
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.