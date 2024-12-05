Townsquare Capital LLC Takes $460,000 Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZAUG. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73.

