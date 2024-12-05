Townsquare Capital LLC Takes Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 20.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 273,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,076,000 after buying an additional 46,450 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 498.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after acquiring an additional 217,320 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 6.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,067 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Argus lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.35.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $80.47 on Thursday. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $81.34. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.35%.

Insider Activity

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $9,241,118.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,368,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,201,136.80. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock worth $92,516,606. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.