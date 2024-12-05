Townsquare Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in PPL by 91.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,977,000 after buying an additional 2,778,820 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in PPL by 71.3% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,306,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,061,000 after buying an additional 1,792,200 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in PPL by 25.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,890,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,882,000 after buying an additional 1,189,339 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of PPL by 5,390.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 563,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,625,000 after purchasing an additional 552,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 44.3% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,662,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,960,000 after purchasing an additional 510,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $314,680.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,107.90. This represents a 42.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PPL in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PPL

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.