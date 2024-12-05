TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,740,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600,723 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 5.21% of TreeHouse Foods worth $115,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 304.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Down 3.8 %

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.28 and a beta of 0.23. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $43.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $854.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.15 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

