Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,948.46. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $3,975,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,061,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,259,266.02. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,624 shares of company stock valued at $27,803,730 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $174.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.25 and a 52-week high of $191.75.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 10.61%.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
