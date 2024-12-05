Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,844 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.23% of Upbound Group worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Upbound Group by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,827,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,906 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Upbound Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,240,000 after acquiring an additional 33,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Upbound Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upbound Group by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 745,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,881,000 after acquiring an additional 253,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Upbound Group by 1,903.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 395,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,154,000 after acquiring an additional 376,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $31,151.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,094.50. This represents a 1.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upbound Group stock opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 2.03. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $38.72.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.07%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPBD. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Upbound Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Upbound Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Upbound Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

