Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,654 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.08% of Vera Therapeutics worth $123,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VERA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Vera Therapeutics

In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 23,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $1,064,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,182,110.60. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $720,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,490.59. This trade represents a 10.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,796 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $51.61.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VERA shares. Evercore ISI raised Vera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vera Therapeutics

About Vera Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.