Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Stock Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.12% of Vermilion Energy worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2,569.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 601.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vermilion Energy Stock Down 2.0 %
VET stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.99.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.
