Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRT stock opened at $130.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.93. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $145.67.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,526.50. This represents a 81.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,114.08. This represents a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682 in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

