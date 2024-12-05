Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vontier worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,011,000 after acquiring an additional 277,389 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,541,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,078,000 after purchasing an additional 227,388 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,510,000 after purchasing an additional 415,750 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,943,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,252,000 after purchasing an additional 44,254 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,716,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,584,000 after purchasing an additional 61,526 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Argus cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT stock opened at $39.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.23 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.83%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Recommended Stories

