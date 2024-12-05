Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Holdings Cut by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,668,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130,704 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 6.56% of Warby Parker worth $108,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $169,138.53. This trade represents a 80.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $94,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,083.20. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,901. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRBY opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -84.63 and a beta of 1.93. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRBY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.82.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

