WD Rutherford LLC Acquires 1,514 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,725 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.7% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 31.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,894,000 after buying an additional 43,759 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 73,705 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,295,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.20.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock worth $1,252,883,795. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $218.16 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $220.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.02 and its 200-day moving average is $187.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

