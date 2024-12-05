Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth $1,950,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $332.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $303.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of -45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $234.01 and a 12 month high of $334.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTW has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $359.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.13.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

