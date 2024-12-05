Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 423 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.9% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 976 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CLSA downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Baird R W lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,862.32. The trade was a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $199.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.48. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.48 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.24.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

