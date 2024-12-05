Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $185.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.17 and a 1-year high of $192.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.33.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $574.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.93 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 46.63%.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $33,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,496.08. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

