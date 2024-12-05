Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.85 Million Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 729,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 426,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,291,000 after acquiring an additional 52,218 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 407,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 231,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,687,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 159,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,263,000 after acquiring an additional 14,878 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.88.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $2,216,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,191.57. This represents a 90.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.4 %

KNSL stock opened at $497.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.01 and a 12 month high of $548.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $468.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.39.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.42%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

