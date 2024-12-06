103,930 Shares in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 103,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $45,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PSLV opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.