130 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 189,461.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,304,000 after purchasing an additional 538,071 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,270.9% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 73,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,413,000 after acquiring an additional 67,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 46.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,358,000 after acquiring an additional 65,297 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 241,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,677,000 after acquiring an additional 62,653 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 231.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,908,000 after purchasing an additional 48,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,022.67.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $2,367.16 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,099.74 and a one year high of $2,402.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,126.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,781.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 115.68, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total transaction of $6,266,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. This trade represents a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total value of $582,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $215,146.60. This trade represents a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,429 shares of company stock worth $14,970,137. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.