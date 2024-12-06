142,576 Shares in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 142,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 1,448.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tango Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ TNGX opened at $3.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a market cap of $372.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.74. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $13.01.
Insider Transactions at Tango Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNGX. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNGX
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tango Therapeutics
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.