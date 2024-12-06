19,076 Shares in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 361,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 50,907 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 6.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 40,487 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 45,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 240,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 302,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15. PennantPark Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $440.75 million, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.22%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 564.71%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

