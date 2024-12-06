2,012 Shares in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Ducommun by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Ducommun stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $997.95 million, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $79,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,151 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,134.32. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Ducommun from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

