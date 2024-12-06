214,022 Shares in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 214,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Safe Bulkers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the third quarter worth about $1,480,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 519,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 26,398 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

