2,400 Shares in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IDU stock opened at $102.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.10. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $106.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

