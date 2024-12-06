43,535 Shares in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aris Mining by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,503,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 160,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Aris Mining by 144.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,932,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422,597 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aris Mining by 192.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,908,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Aris Mining Stock Performance

Shares of ARMN opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $643.77 million, a PE ratio of -189.00 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Aris Mining Co. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32.

Aris Mining Profile

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

