4,598 Shares in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 66,161 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2,576.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after acquiring an additional 436,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 136,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 19,915 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $41.75 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.03. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. SpringWorks Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4810.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $839,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 209,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,796,912. This trade represents a 8.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

See Also

