4,704 Shares in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $691,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Buckle by 15.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 125,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Buckle by 14.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 716,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,452,000 after purchasing an additional 87,690 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle during the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 254,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $52.54 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $293.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.60 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 16.21%. Buckle’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Buckle

In other Buckle news, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $490,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,053,415.07. This represents a 4.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $907,090.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,551,186.75. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,218 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,209 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKE. StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Stories

