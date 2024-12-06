5,603 Shares in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,603 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 72,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 36,815 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 191.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 90.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 21,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $2,332,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $46.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

