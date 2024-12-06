59,940 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 59,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,528.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,157,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,785,000 after buying an additional 2,128,958 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,181,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,336,000 after purchasing an additional 992,460 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,162,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,677,000 after purchasing an additional 803,346 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26,155,500.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 523,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,264,000 after purchasing an additional 523,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,134,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,885,000 after buying an additional 506,778 shares in the last quarter.

AVEM stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average is $61.77. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.72 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

