69,696 Shares in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFPM. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $160,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $165,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE TFPM opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -64.23, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.18. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.67 million for the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -84.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TFPM

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.