abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,657,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,086 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,415,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $20,710,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 213.9% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 633,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after buying an additional 431,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liquid Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,263,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $26.65.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.