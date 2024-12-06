Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,068 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALGM shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

ALGM opened at $20.83 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $187.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.52 million. The company’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 246,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,634. This represents a 6.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

