Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Amedisys worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMED. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 413.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 196,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 158,398 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 323,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,670,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 226.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 88,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 61,512 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 69.2% in the second quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 123,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 50,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 11.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 397,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,476,000 after buying an additional 41,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $84.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.06 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $587.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

