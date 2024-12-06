American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Holdings Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,827,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,546,000 after purchasing an additional 110,586 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 636,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after buying an additional 217,492 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $802,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 457,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,564,000 after buying an additional 242,043 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.6 %

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.78.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.51%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

