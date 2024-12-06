Analysts Set SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Price Target at $116.39

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.39.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SharkNinja from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SharkNinja from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.
NYSE SN opened at $101.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. SharkNinja has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.41 and a 200-day moving average of $90.31.
SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. SharkNinja’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.
