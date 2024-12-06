AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,980 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 446.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 312.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATR opened at $171.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.48. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $178.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58.

AptarGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 10th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 964 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $162,752.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,977.84. The trade was a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $209,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,672.66. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,639 shares of company stock valued at $5,960,841. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

