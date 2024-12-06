Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its holdings in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,527 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $23,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,896,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcellx Stock Performance

Shares of ACLX opened at $86.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.72 and a beta of 0.25. Arcellx, Inc. has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $107.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average is $71.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. Analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kavita Patel sold 15,238 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $1,614,008.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 15,000 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $1,165,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,502.95. The trade was a 68.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,008 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACLX shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Arcellx from $87.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arcellx from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded Arcellx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arcellx from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

