Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the third quarter worth $216,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Arrow Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 136.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 31,741 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,969,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AROW opened at $32.22 on Friday. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $539.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Arrow Financial Increases Dividend

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $57.58 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Insider Activity at Arrow Financial

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $65,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,610.71. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $178,460. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

